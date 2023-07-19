holoride Price Tops $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $119,864.63 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.76 or 0.06370585 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01869025 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $123,454.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.