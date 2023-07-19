Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBCP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.06. 26,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $297.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.