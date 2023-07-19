Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.82.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after buying an additional 245,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.
