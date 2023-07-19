Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.83

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.83 ($1.19) and traded as high as GBX 159.90 ($2.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 157 ($2.05), with a volume of 252,392 shares changing hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.89. The company has a market cap of £421.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7,850.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

