H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in June

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 15th total of 565,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRUFF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HRUFF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

