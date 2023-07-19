iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Raised to $5.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 31.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

