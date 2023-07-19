ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $222.39 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ICON has a market capitalization of $222.39 million and $5.21 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,712,108 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,672,671.7873291 with 961,672,373.848736 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23416274 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $8,225,578.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

