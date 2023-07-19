Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Ideal Power has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
