Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Update

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.03. Ideal Power has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.