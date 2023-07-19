Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 11,708 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Shares of BX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.21. 2,174,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

