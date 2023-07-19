Ieq Capital LLC Buys 10,842 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Snowflake worth $71,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.75. 1,665,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,818 shares of company stock valued at $111,894,433. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

