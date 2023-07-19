Ieq Capital LLC Buys 4,045 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.89.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.25. 445,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.41. The company has a market capitalization of $378.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

