Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,330 shares of company stock worth $4,908,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.19. The company had a trading volume of 440,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,499. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.51. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

