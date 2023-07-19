iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHuman Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:IH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 12,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.37. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

