iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 18.8%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 26,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 153,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

