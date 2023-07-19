Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Immuneering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Immuneering from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Immuneering in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Trading Down 4.9 %

IMRX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 64,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,401. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $281.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 15,934.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.