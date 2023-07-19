Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $661.98

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.98 ($8.66) and traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.84). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 151,111 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.08) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £762.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,564.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.93.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,567.57%.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.46), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($15,768.93). In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.46), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($15,768.93). Also, insider Annette Wilson purchased 9,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £57,649.68 ($75,378.77). 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

