Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $661.98

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.98 ($8.66) and traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.84). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 151,111 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.08) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, July 10th.
Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 6.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £762.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,564.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 656.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.93.
Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.46), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($15,768.93). Also, insider Annette Wilson purchased 9,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £57,649.68 ($75,378.77). 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
Further Reading
