Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NARI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 362,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,639. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,733 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,743 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

