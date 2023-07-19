Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.35.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Infineon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
