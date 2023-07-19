Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.80. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

