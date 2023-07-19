Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

IFNNY stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

