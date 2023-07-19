Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,547,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,791,682.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of III stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,337. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

