Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,547,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,791,682.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of III stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,337. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 425,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

