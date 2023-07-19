Injective Protocol Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.99 or 0.00030108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $719.39 million and approximately $35.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

