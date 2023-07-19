Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.28. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XDJL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 1,295.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

