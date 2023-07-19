Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells 48,760 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,799,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,247,389.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $372,891.66.

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.