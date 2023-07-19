Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,514,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,951. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

