Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 582,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.34. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

