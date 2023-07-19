Insider Selling: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CEO Sells 20,757 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares in the company, valued at $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36.

On Wednesday, July 12th, David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of Victory Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,947,546.93.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 277,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,514. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $710,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 61.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 109.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 34.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

