Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yelp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 932,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

