Intelligent Financial Strategies Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.13. The stock had a trading volume of 470,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,875. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $201.37.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.