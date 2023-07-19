Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 182,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,370. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.