Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ICPT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. 763,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $455.25 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

