Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Interlink Electronics stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 87,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LINK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Interlink Electronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

