Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva Price Performance

Inventiva Company Profile

IVA stock remained flat at $4.15 during trading on Wednesday. 35,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,412. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

