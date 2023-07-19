Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,900 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,474,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $895,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 7,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

