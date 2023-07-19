Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.01

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.01 and traded as low as $27.59. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 1,195,917 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,300,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 539,099 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 556,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 199,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 436,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 94,409 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

