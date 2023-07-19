Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 891,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.