Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 10.12% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CUT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

