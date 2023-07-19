Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.41

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.63. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 117,115 shares.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,905,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

