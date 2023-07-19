Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.41

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.63. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 117,115 shares.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
