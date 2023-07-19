Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000.

RWL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.41. 59,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

