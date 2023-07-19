Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 52,432 shares.The stock last traded at $52.47 and had previously closed at $52.34.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,916,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

