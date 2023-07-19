IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.47 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $511.42 million and $7.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006385 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
