IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 47,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 92,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the first quarter worth about $998,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

