iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,360,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 42,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 257.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 76.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 407,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 176,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

iQIYI Price Performance

IQ traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,275,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,617,619. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.