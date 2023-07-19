iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.29. 651,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.39 and its 200-day moving average is $252.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

