iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.62

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 340288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
