iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.62

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 340288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.82.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,983,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 187,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 129,847 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

