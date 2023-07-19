iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12,130.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 653,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 419,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2297 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

