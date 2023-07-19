iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. 412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 9,718.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,712,000.

About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

