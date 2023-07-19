iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.38

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 24767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

