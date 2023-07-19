iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,180. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.