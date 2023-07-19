iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.54

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.54 and last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 68532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $719.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

