Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.66

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 339755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- Analyst Upgrade Drives Uber To 2-Year High, Despite Court Ruling
- These Two Crypto Stocks Are Up Over 400% YTD
- Celsius Winning Energy Drink Race, Outpacing Rival Monster
- OPKO Health is the Little Giant of Diversified Healthcare
- After Earnings Results, Markets Love Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.