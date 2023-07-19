Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.66

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 339755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. On average, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,347. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

